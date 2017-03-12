IMPD finds nothing at Jewish Community Center after Sunday afternoon bomb threat
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has found nothing suspicious and has given the all clear at the Jewish Community Center, according to their twitter.
The center was closed Sunday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat. This is the second bomb threat to the center in the last month, the first was on Feb. 27. No bombs were found that day.
The center tweeted that they were closed pending a law enforcement investigation at 3:14 p.m.
