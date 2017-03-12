× IMPD finds nothing at Jewish Community Center after Sunday afternoon bomb threat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has found nothing suspicious and has given the all clear at the Jewish Community Center, according to their twitter.

#IMPDNOW: All clear is giving after search of @JCCIndianapolis after an bomb threat is received nothing suspicious found. pic.twitter.com/85M78EKaT7 — IMPD (@IMPD_News) March 12, 2017

The center was closed Sunday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat. This is the second bomb threat to the center in the last month, the first was on Feb. 27. No bombs were found that day.

The center tweeted that they were closed pending a law enforcement investigation at 3:14 p.m.

The JCC received a bomb threat and is closed pending law enforcement's investigation https://t.co/rlwYfj1biB — JCC Indianapolis (@JCCIndianapolis) March 12, 2017

We will update this story as we receive more details.