Indianapolis police arrests suspected serial robber

Posted 1:33 pm, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:34PM, March 12, 2017

Warren Bridges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police have arrested a suspected serial robber.

Officers took 59-year-old Warren Bridges into custody after they located him inside a stolen vehicle on the south side.

Detectives and agents from the FBI Violent Crimes Taskforce had been searching for Bridges for several days in reference to his alleged involvement in several area robberies.

Bridges was transported to IMPD headquarters, where he provided a statement. Police then determined Bridges was connected to four separate robberies at the following stores: A Family Dollar in the 2600 block of W. Morris Street, a CVS in the 4600 block of N. Keystone Avenue, a Walgreens in the 900 block of N. Arlington Avenue and a Family Dollar in the 6000 block of E. 21st Street.

