× Group forms to protect southern Indiana’s Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A new environmental group has formed to protect southern Indiana’s Lake Monroe and its watershed after discoveries of littering and low water quality.

The Friends of Lake Monroe group was founded by hydrologist Sherry Mitchell-Bruker and has about 40 members.

The idea of the watershed group began when Mitchell-Bruker noticed low water quality while kayaking on Indiana’s largest reservoir. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports she also found heaps of trash along the shoreline and many motorboats on the lake.

A watershed is an area where all rainfall drains off into a common water source, like a lake or river. Parts of Monroe, Brown, Jackson and Lawrence counties are part of Lake Monroe’s watershed, affecting the water quality for all of those areas.