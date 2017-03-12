Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Boyfriend shoots girlfriend near the south west side.

Posted 5:05 am, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 05:19AM, March 12, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to a woman shot near the 6000 block of Timberland Way.

Police say the woman was shot by her boyfriend, and received a single gunshot wound to the upper portion of her body.

Due to the nature of the wound, she was listed in critical condition and transported to Eskenazi hospital, but was awake at the time the police arrived on-scene.

Officials have been unable to locate the suspect, but believe he is driving a maroon Ford Fusion. They say he could be armed, so do not approach, but call the police immediately.

Police say the individual of interest could also be conducting other crimes throughout the city.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s