× Boyfriend shoots girlfriend near the south west side.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to a woman shot near the 6000 block of Timberland Way.

Police say the woman was shot by her boyfriend, and received a single gunshot wound to the upper portion of her body.

Due to the nature of the wound, she was listed in critical condition and transported to Eskenazi hospital, but was awake at the time the police arrived on-scene.

Officials have been unable to locate the suspect, but believe he is driving a maroon Ford Fusion. They say he could be armed, so do not approach, but call the police immediately.

Police say the individual of interest could also be conducting other crimes throughout the city.

The investigation is ongoing.