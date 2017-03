LEBANON, Ind. – Authorities are responding to a camper fire on the southeast side of Lebanon.

Crews reportedly arrived to the 900 block of Jackson st. to find an camper on fire. An adult male was inside the camper and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with severe burns.

The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes, but it also spread to a vehicle.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more details.