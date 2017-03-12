Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

35 killed, dozens missing in Ethiopia garbage dump landslide

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Officials say the death toll has risen to 35 after a landslide swept through a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital.

Addis Ababa city spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges says most of the dead are women and children, and more bodies are expected to be found in the coming hours.

One resident says about 150 people were there when the landslide occurred Saturday night.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, but residents say dumping of garbage had resumed there in recent months.

Hundreds of people are believed to be at the landfill every day scavenging items to make a living. Others live there in makeshift homes.

