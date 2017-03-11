Winter returns with chance for sticking snow

A Freeze Warning continues for southern counties of the CBS4 viewing area (Greene, Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence). The warning is in effect until 1pm Sunday.

With clear skies overnight temperatures will drop in to the teens to near 20° early Sunday morning.

Expect to have sunny skies Sunday morning. I expect mid to high level clouds to arrive from the northwest by mid-afternoon. That should turn skies partly sunny.

Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 30°s. Winds will remain light until late afternoon/early evening.

ALBERTA CLIPPER DIVING TOWARDS MIDWEST

We are watching upper-level energy arriving in southwest Canada this evening. Computer models suggest this will develop in to an Alberta Clipper and dive southeast towards the Midwest in the next 24-36 hours.

Latest data suggests the clipper will bring a chance for snow to areas along and north of I-70, rain/snow to the area south of I-70 and north of State Road 46, and mainly rain south of State Road 46.

An early look at snowfall projection from various computer models shows a range from 1″ to 3″ of snow falling in Indianapolis Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

To be honest, I think it is a little early to be able to forecast an accurate snowfall amount with this system. The energy is just beginning to move onshore this evening and computer models have not had a chance to sample the energy while overland. I think tonight’s computer model runs and Sunday morning’s computer model runs will have a better grasp of what we can expect from the system.

What we can say with confidence is the potential for a measurable snow Monday in to Tuesday remains. The Monday afternoon/evening may get messy as snow could be falling during the commute home. Stay tuned to forecasts through the rest of the weekend!