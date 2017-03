× Police arrest man on handgun charges after shots were fired at Club Syllowett in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have arrested a man in response to a shooting at a bar in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to the 6000 block of E. 38th St. in Lawrence to investigate a report of shots fired at Club Syllowett.

During the investigation, police arrested Kenny Smith on handgun charges.

We will update this story as we receive more information.