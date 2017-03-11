× Indianapolis man arrested after suspected drugs are found in mailed package

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is facing drug dealing charges after police say they found suspected narcotics, a gun and cash inside a mailed package.

A local packaging company alerted detectives of the suspicious package that reportedly smelled of narcotics.

After receiving a search warrant, officers opened the package and found approximately 6 pounds of suspected marijuana, 1 kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, a handgun and $1,900 in cash.

Detectives removed the drugs and replaced the contents with fake narcotics. They then followed the package to its intended delivery location in the 5000 block of E. 38th St.

When the package arrived, police say 44-year-old William Kinslow took it. He reportedly opened the box and was subsequently stopped inside his vehicle, where he was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, detectives say they found the delivered package, more marijuana, a bag set up to be a mobile narcotic dispensary, a handgun and cash.

Kinslow is facing several felony charges, including dealing marijuana, dealing methamphetamine and carrying a handgun without a license.