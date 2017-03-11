× Hoosiers await NIT fate after losing to Badgers

Washington D.C.- It was a far cry from the performance we saw against Iowa. The Hoosiers had a less than superb shooting night, starting with their bigs. Thomas Bryant and Deron Davis struggled as the Badgers held them to a combined 1 for 10 from the field.

“I didn’t do a very job job coming off the bench and giving them enough energy.” Davis admitted after the game in the lockeroom.

Thomas Bryant was also quick to shoulder the blame as he went 0-4 from the field, his 2 points coming at the free throw line. “I missed some easy shots that I usually make in my sleep,” Bryant said of his performance. “It was on me on the defensive end too.”

Losing to Wisconsin however, is not an unfamiliar feeling for Bryant and the Hoosiers. Indiana lost twice to the Badgers in the regular season, so tonight was deja vu. Wisconsin boasted 5 players in double figures and completely controlled the tempo of the game.

“They took advantage of the pace and they know how to play at a slow pace.” Juwan Morgan admitted after the game.

Head coach Tom Crean was displeased with quite a few things from his team, starting with their defense. “There were times we didn’t defend the shot as well as we needed to, we didn’t get down and double inside of the post and in all honestly we missed a lot of the shots that we’ve been making.”

So now, the Hoosiers will wait for an expected trip to the NIT, a fate that they insist they’re ready to embrace.