Hartford City mother arrested after police find meth residue, xanax in car with children

Posted 8:53 pm, March 11, 2017, by

Amanda Pfeifer, 24.

MUNCIE, Ind. – According to The Star Press, A Hartford City woman has been arrested after police found drugs in her car along with her children.

Amanda Pfeifer, 24, of Hartford City, was arrested in the 1800 block of S. Burlington Drive in Muncie Thursday.

Authorities received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot. Upon contact with Pfeifer, they reportedly found Xanax, meth residue and her two children – ages 2 and 18 months old.

Pfeifer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

She was transported to Delaware County jail and has since been released.

