Fuzzy’s Vodka announces commemorative 2017 Indy 500 bottle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Fuzzy’s Vodka has announced a special bottle that commemorates the military and the upcoming 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

At the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Saturday, Indianapolis-based Fuzzy’s Vodka unveiled the 2017 bottle that honors 100 years since America entered World War I.

The war closed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time that year.

At the event, Fuzzy’s also announced a partnership with military non-profit, Fisher House Foundation.

Fuzzy’s pledges to donate $1 for every 2017 commemorative bottle sold to the non-profit.

“This year’s patriotic limited edition bottle recognizes those who have served our great nation,” said Fuzzy Zoeller, co-owner of Fuzzy’s Vodka.

“We’re proud to be partnering with a foundation that yearly receives A+ ratings and is dedicated toward helping our veterans and their families.”

The Fisher House program provides “a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers.