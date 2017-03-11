Detectives seize drugs, guns and nearly $8,000 in cash from northeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people were arrested Thursday after authorities seized a variety of different drugs, three handguns and thousands of dollars in cash from a northeast side home.

Detectives with North District Narcotics and an IMPD SWAT team served a search warrant at the home in the 4300 block of North Irvington Ave. around 9 p.m.

SWAT immediately took 24-year-old Vernon Allen and 30-year-old Tara Parham into custody outside the residence. Parham allegedly resisted arrest and fought with SWAT operators. Two others, 23-year-old William Taylor and 40-year-old Brian Combs, were arrested inside the home.

During the search, the following items were recovered:

1 Hydrocodone pill

40 Xanax

Approximately 205 white 0.5mg oxycodone

Approximately 119 green 0.15mg oxycodone

Approximately 14.5 grams cocaine

Approximately 10 pounds of marijuana

¾ bottle of liquid codeine

3 handguns

$7,945.00 in cash

William Taylor and Brian Combs were arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of cocaine, dealing and possession of marijuana, dealing and possession of controlled substance. Tara Parham was arrested and preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement by force. Vernon Allen was arrested and preliminarily charged with possession of a handgun as a felon and dealing/possession of a controlled substance along with possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).