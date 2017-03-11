Deputies catch man attempting to rob northwest side CVS in the act, arrested

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Alpha Diallo

INDIANAPOLIS,  Ind. – Police have arrested a male suspect while he was reportedly robbing a northwest side CVS Pharmacy.

At around 5:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies were sent to the 5600 block of Georgetown Rd. in reference to a robbery in progress.

When they arrived, they saw a male, identified as 18-year-old Alpha Diallo, wearing a black ski mask behind the pharmacy counter.

After a brief struggle, authorities arrested Diallo and took him into custody.

They reportedly learn later that Diallo jumped on the counter demanding pain medications and money from the safe.

He was transported to the Arrestee Processing Center to face a preliminary charge of robbery.

