College students in Indiana could qualify for free tax filing program

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indiana college students likely qualify for a state program that lets them do their taxes for free.

Those who are enrolled and earned less than $64,000 last year could qualify for an electronic tax filing program called INfreefile.

A news release from the Indiana Department of Revenue touts the program as an easy way to file taxes that helps ensure accuracy, can speed up filing time and could improve return amounts.

The department says the program is a less stressful way to file taxes.

Tax Day is Tuesday, April 18 this year. That’s when individual tax returns are due to the federal government.

Those who are interested can find more information here.