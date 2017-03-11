× Authorities believe woman planned robbery that led to death of Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Detectives have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a Bloomington man in Sept. 2016, according to court records.

Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took 32-year-old Christina Harmon into custody Friday. Her arrest was the result of a six-month long investigation into the death of 66-year-old Donald Gentry, who was found dead at his home in the 4500 block of S. Old SR 37.

During an interview with detectives, Harmon said she was with 63-year-old John Griffin the night of the murder. She said Griffin came out of Gentry’s residence with blood all over his face carrying a large brick and a bag of narcotic pills, which he threw in her lap inside the vehicle.

Harmon stated Griffin put the brick in the floorboard of his vehicle, then reached behind the driver’s seat, grabbed a bottle of “Windex” glass cleaner, and sprayed it on his face to clean the blood off. Harmon told officers Griffin then drove to a Motel 6, where he threw the brick over a fence.

After the interview, Harmon was able to take officers to a location near the Motel 6 where detectives located a brick, which appeared to have possible blood spatter and hair attached to it, as well as a hammer. Detectives were later able to verify there were similar type bricks located outside of Gentry’s residence.

When detectives spoke with Griffin, he denied any involvement in the murder and stated he did not know who Gentry was or where he had lived, but upon processing his vehicle, a bottle of glass cleaner was located. Lab results determined that Gentry’s blood was on the bottle, as well as the hammer located behind the Motel 6.

Officers arrested 63-year-old John Griffin for the murder of Gentry in Oct. 2016.

During the course of the investigation, officers came to the conclusion that Harmon planned the robbery of Gentry, which resulted in his death. She was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder.