Winter has made a comeback with highs in the 30s and a few snow chances through early next week

The cold air has arrived and its here to stay for the next 6 days! High temperatures won’t make it out of the 30s through next Wednesday! Wind chills will remain below freezing right on through this afternoon despite the sunshine. Temperatures are running 10+ degrees below average.

The Saturday snow storm that we’ve been talking about all week will miss us mostly to the south! The heaviest snow will fall across MO, IL, KY and TN. Other than a FLURRY on Saturday in central Indiana we will be dry!

High temperatures this weekend won’t make it out of the 30s with more clouds than sun expected on Saturday and a little more sunshine on Sunday.

Early next week our weather becomes more active. A rain/snow mix is expected on Monday followed by snow showers on Tuesday. Late next week we’ll start to see temperatures moderate.