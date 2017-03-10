Replacement to Affordable Care Act could hurt women’s health care services in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Supporters of Planned Parenthood are very concerned about a provision that's currently in the new health care bill, which is moving its way through the U.S. House of Representatives, that would stop federal funding for any clinic providing abortion services.

“Short answer. More unintended pregnancies, more abortions, more STD’s, more women suffering from cervical cancer, because they weren’t able to get a pap test. It’s bad," President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Betty Cockrum said.

Cockrum explained Planned Parenthood does not get any federal funding for abortion services, but nationally the agency receives $500 million a year in Medicaid reimbursements for other services it provides.

Last year, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky doctors served 116,000 patients, performed 5,400 abortions and gave more than 10,000 HIV and Pap tests.

Cockrum said the current replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act would be detrimental to women's health care in Indiana.

“The State of Indiana is in no way ready to deal with Planned Parenthood being unfunded," she said.

However, supporters of the bill argue it does not take any money away from women's health care services, but rather redistributes the money to other federally qualified health centers.

Rep. Susan Brooks (R- Indiana), and Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Indiana), both have already voted for the bill in house committee meetings.

Neither responded Friday afternoon when asked to comment on the abortion provision in the bill.

The new health care law is currently in the House Budget Committee. If the bill passes through that group, it will go the full House for a vote.