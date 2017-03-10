IMPD continues search for new officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to join its ranks. The department is making a last-minute push to get the best and the brightest to serve and protect the city of Indianapolis, but there are challenges it faces to do that.

As it looks to hire new cops, IMPD is hoping a digital connection could help. Facebook live is just one way the department is trying to attract potential recruits.

“I think in that thirty-minute video, the Facebook analytics stated we had a reach of about 15,000 people,” said Officer Jim Gillespie, of IMPD.

They’re also reaching out in person, visiting college campuses, for example as they look for motivated, independent candidates who are willing to serve and connect with the Indianapolis community.

“We’re targeting all qualified candidates,” said Gillespie.

All of this at a time when departments across the country are seeing fewer applicants.

“It’s been more difficult here in recent years when you look at the tragedy that befell Dallas and out in Louisiana with the issues there, it tends to turn people away,” said Gillespie.

Perception problems aside, another challenge IMPD faces is its pay rate. Other nearby departments start a probationary officer off at a higher rate of pay than IMPD, whose salaries begin just above $39,000. But Gillespie, however, says for many, the experience outweighs a lesser salary.

“When you come to a large metropolitan police department like IMPD,” said Gillespie, “you can go anywhere from patrol to aviation.”

To qualify, a candidate has to be at least 21 and no older than 36, hold at least a GED or high school diploma, and have no prior felony convictions.

If you’d like to apply, visit the IMPD recruitment website.