× Double murder in Delphi not the only unsolved killing of children in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The double murder mystery in Delphi has attracted lots of headlines, but it’s not the only local high profile killing in central Indiana that remains unsolved.

In late January a 14-year-old Indianapolis student was gunned outside a Popeyes restaurant on 16th street.

Mixed in with the teddy bears and hand written notes, after sitting in the cold for 6 weeks some of the balloons at a small memorial have deflated. That’s an empty feeling the family of Anthony Hughes Jr. can relate to.

“It’s definitely hard and I don’t get to grieve until some type of justice is done,” said the victim’s aunt Ja’Quece Hughes.

Anthony, known by his family as Bug, died after police say someone shot the teen in the chest in the Popeyes parking lot while customers were inside the store. That gunman has never been caught.

“I don’t sleep knowing someone took his life and he doesn’t get to be here, but they get to roam free,” said Hughes.

Many other Indianapolis families have waited even longer for their justice.

In late August 2015, Marshawn Frazier was murdered in Butler-Tarkington. Days later Clarence Havvard was gunned down. In September on that year 10-year-old Deshaun Swanson got killed in a drive-by shooting.

A month later, 19-year-old Malik Perry marked the 4th and final murder in the same neighborhood.

All four of those cases remain unsolved to this day.

“It would really mean a lot to our neighbor if the unsolved homicides were solved. 2015 was a very violent year in our neighborhood,” said Ted Feeney.

Feeney, the former president of the Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood Association, says the community should be appalled that the murder of any child including Deshaun Swanson, turns into a cold case.

“Its very tough if there is no closure. People are still going to remain scared,” said Feeney.

The day after Hughes’ killing this year, the IMPD chief and command staff promised to work hard finding the 14-year-old’s killer, but so far no arrests have been made.

“We just want justice for Bug. He didn’t deserve to die the way that he did,” said Hughes.

As always anyone with information on any unsolved murder is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The cases of Hughes and Swanson each have a basic $1000 reward.