Donations needed to treat 23 chihuahuas rescued from hoarding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Humane Society of Indianapolis is seeking donations to help treat nearly two dozen chihuahuas rescued from a hoarding situation in southern Indiana.

The owner surrendered 23 chihuahuas to the White River Humane Society in Lawrence County. Those dogs were part of a group of more than 40 animals living in a mobile home.

One dog has heart worms and another may need a leg amputated. None of the dogs were fixed.

"All of them need kind of the basic medical care. Spay, neuter surgeries. They all need vaccinations and just preventative kind of care," said Kristin Conrad, Manager of Marketing and Communications at the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

That's why the Humane Society is asking for $10,000 in donations to help cover the medical costs.

"We’re trying to get them through our system as quickly as possible," said Conrad. "That’s where donations can help too. Because the sooner we can take care of all of their medical needs, the faster they can get into those forever homes."

Officials at the White River Humane Society said they have discussed the situation with the animal owner and the rest of the animals in the mobile home should get the attention and treatment they need.

A couple of the chihuahuas will be up for adoption this weekend.

If you'd like to donate, click here.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting an animal, please call the Humane Society of Indianapolis at (317) 872-5650.