× Colts’ roster revamp continues with release of cornerback Patrick Robinson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – First-year general manager Chris Ballard took another step in reshaping the Indianapolis Colts by releasing veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Robinson joined the Colts as a free agent 12 months ago, signing a three-year, $14 million contract that included $6 million in guarantees. His only season with the team was marred by injuries. He appeared in only seven games, six as a starter. Robinson had 26 tackles and five defended passes.

The team placed him on injured reserve on Dec. 13, 2016, after he suffered a groin injury.

By parting ways with Robinson, the Colts free up $2.5 million of cap space. He still counts $2 million in “dead money.”

Robinson previously played for the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.