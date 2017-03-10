Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Colts continue to add linebackers, agreeing to terms with former Patriot Jabaal Sheard

Posted 5:09 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:11PM, March 10, 2017

Jabaal Sheard #93 of the New England Patriots warms up for the the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The overhaul of the Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker corps isn’t complete, but is well underway.

The team has agreed to terms with former New England Patriots linebacker Jabaal Sheard on a three-year, $25.5 million contract, according to ESPN. The deal reportedly includes $12.75 million in guarantees.

Sheard met with the Colts Friday after visiting with the Miami Dolphins.

The addition of Sheard follows the recent acquisitions of John Simon and Barkevious Mingo, and compensates for the losses of Robert Mathis (retired), D’Qwell Jackson (cut), Erik Walden (not re-signed) and Trent Cole (not re-signed).

The 6-3, 265-pounder was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2011. He spent four seasons with the Browns before being with the New England Patriots the last two years.

In New England, Sheard started nine of 28 regular-season games and generated 13 sacks. He has 36 career sacks in 89 games and has had at least 5 in five of his six seasons.

This story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s