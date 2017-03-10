Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Chilly weekend ahead with snow flurries Saturday; Freeze Warning issued

Posted 4:48 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:05PM, March 10, 2017

A storm system moving by to our south will bring clouds and a few flurries Saturday. The main storm track will take the system south of Indiana with the heaviest moisture falling across Kentucky and Tennessee, so don’t expect any accumulation.

Over south-central Indiana we have a Freeze Warning in effect his weekend. Expect a hard freeze Saturday morning and again Sunday morning.

Don’t forget to change your clocks Saturday night or Sunday morning. Daylight Saving time begins Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for snow late Monday through Tuesday and some accumulation is likely by Tuesday morning. A strong cold front will bring a late season blast of Arctic air our way and keep our high temperatures in the 30s for most of next week.

We’ll see a warm up by the end of the week with a chance of rain for St. Patrick’s Day.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for part of the state this weekend.

We have gone one full month without a one-inch snowfall.

We are less than two weeks away from the start of Spring.

Expect a few flurries Saturday.

We’ll have a dry, cool Sunday.

Light snow will develop Monday.

Snow showers will continue Tuesday.

