Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Virginia man charged with abuse after police find 21 dead dogs in home

Posted 4:42 pm, March 9, 2017, by

courtesy of twitter.

HAMPTON, Va.  — A Virginia man has been charged with animal abuse and other offenses after authorities discovered 21 dead dogs in his home.

WAVY-TV reports that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged with felony cruelty to animals and disposal of dead companion animals.

Police were called to Silver’s home earlier this week to investigate a smell coming from the house. When officers went inside, they found 21 dead dogs and one still alive.

The station reports that Silver was issued 32 summonses in 2014 for animal cruelty, and that authorities removed more than a dozen pit bulls from his home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s