Rain And Snow On The Way

Rain will develop Thursday evening and change to a brief period of snow before ending early Friday morning. No accumulation is expected but we may see some slick bridges and overpasses for the Friday morning rush hour.

Another storm system moving by to our south will bring a rain/snow mix that could accumulate Saturday. The main storm track will take the system south of Indiana with the heaviest moisture falling across Kentucky and Tennessee, so our accumulations will be light and mainly on grassy areas.

Don't forget to change your clocks Saturday night or Sunday morning. Daylight Saving time begins Sunday.

We'll have another chance for a rain/snow mix Monday through Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring a late season blast of Arctic air our way and keep our high temperatures in the 30s for most of next week.

Expect light rain and snow showers overnight.

Expect a cool, dry Friday.

We have not had measurable snow in the last four weeks.

Light snow is likely Saturday.

Heavy snow snow is not likely this weekend.

Sunday will be a dry, chilly day.

Light snow is likely early next week.

Light snow will continue through Tuesday.