Police investigating after woman found beaten on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after an elderly woman was found beaten early Thursday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, the woman was found in the 1500 block of East 73rd Street. Police wouldn’t release the woman’s condition.

Investigators said the woman may have been beaten during a residential robbery. Police said an arrest has been made in the case.

This is a developing story.