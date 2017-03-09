Local DJ raising $8,000 to send Make-A-Wish kid to London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It’s easy to get caught up in ourselves and not think about others as much as we should.

One local radio host is doing just the opposite. She’s raising $8,000 on her own to grant a wish for a “Make-A-Wish” kid. It’s part of the “W.I.S.H” campaign, Women Inspiring Strength and Hope.

If you listen to 107.9 on your drive home in the afternoon, you know KJ’s voice. She’s been on the radio for the past 19 years and it’s her hosting duties that first introduced her to the “Make-A-Wish” foundation.

“Once I saw what the organization did, I wanted to be more involved more than just once a year with the radio station,” said KJ.

This year, KJ is hoping her listeners will help raise enough money to grant the wish of 17-year-old Cassidy, who is fighting an aggressive form of Leukemia.

KJ and Cassidy share a special bond.

“Cassidy and I have a lot in common. One I’m a big fangirl and she is too! We love Harry Potter,” said KJ.

Cassidy’s wish is to go London, a wish inspired by that love of Harry Potter.

To help her get there, KJ is designating every Wednesday in March “Make-A-Wish Wednesday” and sharing Cassidy’s story.

“We just have really great generous listeners, that Hoosier hospitality thing is something that I can always count on.”

Cassidy is incredibly grateful for KJ and her listeners’ efforts to help grant her wish.

“So to have just a getaway type of like, just forget everything, forget like what your life consisted of, or consists of and I think that is just an amazing thing for them to do for people that are going through all these different things,” she said.

KJ and 15 other women will be honored at a luncheon for their fundraising efforts on March 15.

