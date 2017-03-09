IU rolls in Big Ten Tournament opener

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots in front of Ryan Kriener #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half in the second round of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Verizon Center on March 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Indiana shot a scintillating 60 percent from the field in destroying Iowa 95-73 to win their Big Ten tournament opener in Washington, D.C.

James Blackmon, Junior led the way with 23, most of them in a decisive second half when the Hoosiers broke away from a 48-48 tie.

De’Ron Davis was a perfect seven for seven from the field to lead bench production, as IU moves on to Friday night’s quarterfinal game against Wisconsin.

Tom Crean and company keyed on Iowa star Peter Jok and held him to just nine points, as the Hoosiers found themselves in a track meet with the run-and-gun Hawkeyes, who beat IU in their only regular season meeting in an overtime thriller in Iowa City.

The Hoosiers will try to avenge two recent losses to the Badgers when they tip things off at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

