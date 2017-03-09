Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Hoosier mom sought for key role in new reality show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A casting director and reality star is hoping to find an “all-American mom” in Indianapolis to star in a reality show “from the heartland.”

Photo of an ad for the show, courtesy of Lime Pictures via IndyStar.

The show aims to emulate sitcoms from the 1990s about working-class families, our partners at IndyStar report.

The Star says Mark Long, who appeared in MTV’s “Road Rules” and other reality shows, is looking for a middle-class mom who is funny to star on the show, which has the working name “The All-American Family.” The show is meant to be basically the opposite of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” series.

“Are you opinionated, confident, and love to laugh??? Then we want to hear from you!” a flyer for the job reads.

The show will be on a “major cable network,” Long told the Star.

“We’re going to try to be casting within the next few weeks,” Long said. “We’re looking for the one diamond-in-the-rough family. We’re trying to recreate a ’90s sitcom here, but the real version. The core group revolves around mama.”

Long told the Star that Indy is one of four cities being targeted for the casting. The others are Cincinatti, Omaha and Kansas City.

If you’d like to apply, you can send a short description of you and your family, along with photos and contact information to limecasting@all3a.com.

