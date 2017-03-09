× Enjoy today because temperatures crash this weekend with snow chances Saturday

Today will be the warmest and nicest day that we see for the next WEEK! We’ll see a few fair weather clouds build in by 3pm this afternoon, however you will still need the sunglasses all day! We’ll reach 63 today, but temperatures will start to trail off beginning Friday.

A rain or snow shower will be possible by midnight tonight. This will be a low impact storm and will move out WELL before the AM drive on Friday, however some light precipitation is possible overnight.

That system will usher in MUCH colder air. Highs will only be in the 40s on Friday and 30s this weekend.

That storm that we’ve been talking about for the weekend is looking like it will be a LOW impact storm for central Indiana. That forecast is much improved! The heaviest snow will stay to our south bringing higher accumulations to southern Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri. By 2pm through Saturday evening a few snow showers will be possible in central and southern Indiana, but accumulations will be light to minimal.

Highs will remain in the 30s through Sunday.

Another system roll in with a rain/snow mix on Monday. Temperatures remain in the 30s through next Wednesday, however models are indicating another warm up in time for St. Patrick’s Day next Friday!