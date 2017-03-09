Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

10 year-old boy paralyzed in drive-by shooting now making “huge strides”

Posted 5:56 pm, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06PM, March 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind— An Indianapolis boy who was paralyzed after a 2015 drive-by shooting, is making big strides in his recovery. Ty-Juan Preer was just 8 years old when he lost the ability to use his legs and trunk.

Now, thanks to weekly physical therapy at Riley Hospital for Children, Preer has begun to walk.

“We have overcome so much, progressed so much,” Ty-Juan’s mother Shenetta Preer said.

Walking is now a regular part of Ty-Juan’s physical therapy, using the help of a walker, the 10 year-old uses a portion of his sessions to move back and forth in between a 10 foot area. His therapist’s say each week he seems to get stronger.

“It’s kind of a snow ball effect. Once you see little changes and little advancements then we just started moving a rolling. And now every week we’re walking, we’re throwing a football, we’re able to hold ourselves upright.” Therapist Sarah Johnson said.

Preer still has a long road in his recovery process and it’s unclear if he will even regain total mobility in his legs. His therapist’s say for now they’ll just focus on making consistent improvements in his session.

Ty-Juan says he’s confident he will regain total mobility. He says it’s his ultimate goal to once again play football.

“I imagine myself on the football field again,” he said.

