Two additional tornadoes confirmed in southern Indiana from storm on March 1

Posted 3:02 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, March 8, 2017

Storm damage near Henryville on March 1, 2017

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple downbursts and tornadoes occurred across southern Indiana from the evening hours of February 28 into the pre-dawn hours of March 1.

The National Weather Service has confirmed two additional tornadoes in southern Indiana from the that storm in Lawrence and Jackson Counties.

The NWS says an EF-1 tornado occurred in Lawrence County with estimated peak wind at 110 mph at 5:30 a.m. Trees were uprooted at the start of the path, and a barn and house roof were lofted nearly 100 yards to the northeast.

An EF-2 tornado occurred in Jackson County with estimated peak wind at 115 mph at 5:45 a.m. A brief touchdown occurred with the tornado; it lifted a garage off its foundation and turned it about 30 degrees. It landed on top of a pickup truck which was in the garage. Additionally, a house lost a substantial part of its roof and a trailer in the driveway was listed and turned on its side.

