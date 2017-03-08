Travelers can soon catch nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Indianapolis

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Travelers will soon be able to catch nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Indianapolis.

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday that they will offer nonstop flights year-round to Las Vegas beginning July 16.

The flights will depart Indy at 2:20 p.m. three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. They will arrive in Las Vegas at 3:22 p.m.

Returning flights will depart Las Vegas at 7 a.m. and arrive in Indy at 1:32 p.m.

The introductory fare to travel to/from Indianapolis to Las Vegas starts at $54.

Frontier Airlines already offers nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Colorado and Florida.

