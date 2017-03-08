× Summer jobs being made available to local teens by Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In partnership with the City of Indianapolis and its Project Indy Summer Jobs Initiative, Indy Parks is offering more than 400 jobs with a starting pay of $8-15 per hour. Through Project Indy, Indianapolis teens will receive job training, internships, and employment opportunities.

“We have a lot of good paying jobs with dependable, flexible hours all summer long,” said Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks. “We know teens make huge contributions as lifeguards watching over our customers, or serving as day camp counselors helping children discover their own meaning of fun. These are big jobs, and we know the perfect candidates are out there.”

The Indy Parks team is ready to walk youth through the hiring process, making sure they about any qualifications, items needed to submit their applications, and items they should bring with them to their interviews.

Available positions include cashiers, day camp counselors, lifeguards, program assistants, pool managers, concession attendants, swim lesson instructors, and food monitor roles with Indy Parks’ Summer Meals program.

To apply, youth and their families have several options:

– Visit www.indy.gov/parks to view Indy Parks’ positions.

– Search the City of Indianapolis jobs list at www.indy.gov/jobs (for summer jobs, search for seasonal/temporary jobs).

– Explore the full list of available jobs in Indianapolis by visiting http://projectindy.net/.

Free lifeguard training is also available for youth ages 16-22. The Indiana Sports Corp is sponsoring a free lifeguard certification session on March 10-12, and March 24-26. This three-day training will be held at George Washington Community School Pool, 2215 W. Washington Street. Registrants must complete all three days for one of the two sessions. Youth can register at http://bit.ly/2kWWfKi, or by calling (317) 327-PARK.