Steve Miller Band, Barenaked Ladies set to rock IMS for Miller Lite Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready for hits like “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”

The Steve Miller Band will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day concert on Friday, May 26, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Grammy-nominated Canadian group Barenaked Ladies will serve as the opening act for the concert, which is free with a general admission ticket to Carb Day. General admission tickets cost $30; fans wanting closest access to the stage can purchase a $20 upgrade to the Miller Lite Concert Pit.

The Steve Miller Band formed in San Francisco in 1966 and had a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including “The Joker,” “Livin’ in the USA,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love” and “Abracadabra.”

Steve Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Barenaked Ladies formed in Toronto in 1988. The group is known for its unique wit and hits like “One Week,” “The Old Apartment” and “If I Had $1,000,000.”

“Steve Miller Band and Barenaked Ladies are renowned for their hit songs and high-energy live shows, so this is a tremendous concert lineup for our fans on Miller Lite Carb Day,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “These performances will be a rocking finale to such an exciting day of racing, music and fun at IMS, setting the stage for another fantastic Indianapolis 500 race weekend.”

For more information about Miller Lite Carb Day, visit the Indianapolis 500 website.

The 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.