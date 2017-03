× Source: Colts trade tight end Dwayne Allen to Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen is heading to the New England Patriots, a source confirmed to CBS4’s Chris Hagan.

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots are trading for #Colts TE Dwayne Allen. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

It is unclear at this time what the Colts are getting in return, but retired Colt Robert Mathis tweeted the trade is for Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.

WHOA!!! Traded Martellus Bennett for Dwayne Allen!!! We did business with the Pats lol … times change 😂😂😂😂 — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) March 8, 2017

This story is developing will be updated as more information becomes available.