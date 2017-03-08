New five-story apartment complex set to open in Broad Ripple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A new apartment complex with 151 units will open at the beginning of April in Broad Ripple. While the project had push back from the community to start, nearby businesses are excited about potential uptick in sales.

The apartments, named The Coil, sit on College Avenue, just north of the Canal. Future tenants will have options of a studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments, and townhouses.

Browning Investments developed the apartments, with shares a wall with a soon-to-open Fresh Thyme.

"We're very excited," said Angie Wethington, the vice president of asset management at Browning. "It's doing a lot of different things. It is creating more space for people to come and live, buy and be a part of Broad Ripple."

Wethington said she and her staff can't wait for people to start moving in come April 1 and are very pleased with the work of Sheehan Construction, whose workers are putting on the finishing touches from now until the end of March.

With an additional 200 or more people soon to call Broad Ripple home, nearby businesses are hoping the new residents will realize their part of town has more to offer than the night life it's known for.

"People think that this is just a night life area and that there's nothing to do in Broad Ripple," said Jenny Velasco, who manages The Bungalow along East Westfield Blvd. "It's totally not true."

At nearby Good Earth, owner Rudy Nehrling was once concerned about the project, especially when Whole Foods was considering being the grocer, rather than Fresh Thyme. Now, he's optimistic about the additional day-time foot traffic outside his family business that's been around for 37 years.

"Broad Ripple village was at one time a very sustainable village," Nehrling said. "You could live here, not have a car and get all of your needs taken care of with a bike or walking around. We would certainly love to see it get back to that. I really hope they look at Broad Ripple as their village and they want to live here, hang out here, and do their shopping here."

Wethington said people have already begun pre-leasing their new apartment so they can move in when the dust finally sets in the next few weeks.

Work is also already underway to put in a new sidewalk on the north side of the Canal that should help get the new residents from College Avenue to Guilford Avenue.