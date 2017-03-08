× Most U.S. drivers not ready to share the road with self-driving cars

ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be closer than most think, driver-less cars on the roadways, but almost 75% percent of U.S. drivers interviewed by AAA aren’t ready to give that type of technology a full endorsement.

Despite the prospect that autonomous vehicles will be safer, more efficient and more convenient than their human-driven counterparts, three-quarters of U.S. drivers report feeling afraid to ride in a self-driving car, and only 10 percent report that they’d actually feel safer sharing the roads with driverless vehicles

In a study conducted in 2016 by AAA, the level of acceptance towards driver-less cars continued to be less than 25% although in the 2017 study, drivers were getting a bit more comfortable in surrendering some features of driving but are not totally ready to give up complete control.

Some other findings from the AAA survey include:

Half (54%) of U.S. drivers feel less safe at the prospect of sharing the road with a self-driving vehicle, while one-third (34%) feel it wouldn’t make a difference and only 10 percent say they would feel safer. Women (58%) are more likely to feel less safe than men (49%). Baby Boomers (60%) are more likely to feel less safe than Generation X (56%) or Millennials (41%)

The majority (59%) of U.S. drivers want autonomous vehicle technology in their next vehicle, while the remainder do not (25%) or are unsure (16%). Millennials (70%) are the most likely to want the technologies, compared to Generation X (54%) and Baby Boomers (51%).

Three-quarters (78%) of Americans are afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle. Baby Boomers (85%) are more likely to be afraid than Millennials (73%) and Generation X (75%) drivers. Women (85%) are more likely to be afraid than men (69%).



“Every year, we lose approximately 35,000 people on America’s roadways, most as a result of human error,” said Jill Ingrassia, AAA’s managing director of Government Relations and Traffic Safety. “Connected and automated vehicle technologies have the potential to dramatically reduce this number, and automakers, government agencies and safety organizations like AAA must continue working together to ensure that these new vehicles are safely tested and deployed.”