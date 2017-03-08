× Local events planned in support of ‘A Day Without A Woman’ protests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wednesday, March 8, is International Women’s Day, it’s also being billed as “A Day Without a Woman.”

Women all over the country are expected to stay home from work in support of the protest.

This movement is an offshoot of the Women’s marches held across the world in January in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Organizers hope to build off the momentum of those rallies for their latest initiative.

Here’s how supporters can contribute, according to the event website:

Women take the day off, from paid or unpaid labor

Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women-and-minority-owned businesses)

Wear red in solidarity with A Day Without a Woman

Locally, Planned Parenthood is holding what it’s calling a “teach-in” on women’s health during which participants will call state and federal legislators.

Supporters of women’s rights will also be meeting with both of Indiana’s senators in Washington and encouraging them to protect federal funding that supports the education of women and girls around the world.