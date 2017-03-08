Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Indiana man walks free after DNA evidence clears him in 1992 rape case

Posted 4:16 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, March 8, 2017

William Barnhouse walks out of court a free man. (Photo courtesy of Muncie Star Press.)

MUNCIE, Ind.— A central Indiana man who spent nearly 25 years in prison has left a courthouse a free man after a judge granted a motion setting aside his 1992 convictions for rape and criminal deviate conduct.

Delaware Circuit Judge Kimberly Dowling freed 60-year-old William E. Barnhouse on Wednesday. Prosecutors and attorneys with the Innocence Project filed the joint motion after recent DNA tests showed another man’s semen was on the pants and inside a 1992 Muncie sexual assault victim.

The Innocence Project has exonerated more than 300 convicted felons through DNA results. Attorney Seema Saifee told Dowling the case was made more tragic because Barnhouse has suffered from mental illness.

The Star Press reports prosecutors would decide in coming weeks on whether to bring Barnhouse to trial a second time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s