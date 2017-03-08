Greenwood police searching for man accused of stealing from multiple Meijer stores

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a serial shoplifter.

According to a police report, the white male suspect stole several items, including a vacuum, from a Meijer store on State Road 135 on Feb. 22.

A loss prevention officer says the suspect was in his late 50s to 60s, around 6 feet tall, with short brown hair, glasses, a heavy build and a distinctive tattoo on his left eye.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white Chevy work van.

The officer says the man has taken items from her store and other Meijer stores before.

Surveillance cameras captured clear images of the suspect. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Greenwood Tip line at 317-865-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.