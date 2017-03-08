Get locally source meat cut to order at Saint Adrian Meats & Sausage in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Get locally sourced, fresh food from the farm to your table.

That’s the idea at Lebanon’s Saint Adrian Meats & Sausage, where they offer the freshest cuts of any meat you need, all right here from Indiana.

In 2010, Ryan West moved to a small farm in Boone County and started raising livestock for his own beef, chicken, pork and lamb. He sold the extra to friends and family—and soon realized plenty of Hoosiers wanted a taste!

“We like to eat, so we learned to cook. When you learn to cook, you always look for the best and freshest ingredients,” West said.

Saint Adrian Meats & Sausage is named for the patron saint of butchers. The butcher shop opened in 2014 right on the square in downtown Lebanon. It’s located at 110 W. Washington St. and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

4 Things to Know About Saint Adrian Meats & Sausage Yelpers love that Saint Adrian workers are more than accommodating. They encourage questions, and if you don’t see what you want, just ask!

Yelpers appreciate that the product descriptions don’t lead you astray. In fact, they say the sausage and cured meat descriptions are spot on!

The meat is fresh and cut to order, which Yelpers note slows the process but is worth every second.

“Everything in our shop we make, cut, chop, grind and mix. We do it all right here,” West said.

The full service, custom butcher shop sources meat locally from Boone County farmers. The livestock is raised without antibiotics, hormones or unnatural ingredients.

The meat is cut to order. Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says Yelpers note the slow process in reviews but say it’s worth it.

“It stands out in all of the reviews. They love that they offer a great variety, jalapeno cheddar and sriracha ginger, apple sausage. Really creative varieties that you won’t find in other places,” Smith said.

If you want the meat to go, no problem! Blast freezing ensures your meat will stay fresh in your freezer. If you want to learn more about the process, the business offers tours.

“They give you the opportunity to come behind the scenes and take classes here so you can learn about the process and you can go home and appreciate what they are doing,” Smith said.

Learn more about the shop on Yelp or its website. You can also connect on Facebook.

Check out the photo gallery from Yelp:

