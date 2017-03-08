Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Crawfordsville man arrested after police discover marijuana grow operation

Posted 3:36 pm, March 8, 2017

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Police responded to the 4000 block of E. 700 N in Crawfordsville early Wednesday morning to investigate a potential marijuana grow operation.

Upon arriving, they reportedly seized 194 marijuana plants, 50 grams of hash, 2 firearms and over $5,000 in cash.

Police arrested Marvin Prather, 41, for cultivating marijuana, possession of a schedule IV substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

He was booked and transported to Montgomery County Jail.

