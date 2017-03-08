Concerts coming to central Indiana summer 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Summer is one of the greatest time of the year for concerts, and some of the biggest names in music have plans to perform in the Hoosier state!
They’ll be performing at a variety of venues including Klipsch Music Center, the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
We will continue to update this list of concerts as more performances are announced.
- Soundgarden: May 10 at The Lawn at White River
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: May 13 at Klipsch Music Center
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: May 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Neil Diamond: May 26 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Keith Urban: May 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Future: June 3 at Klipsch Music Center
- Florida Georgia Line & Nelly: June 24 at Klipsch Music Center
- Third Eye Blind: July 9 at The Lawn at White River
- Incubus: July 30 at Klipsch Music Center
- Foreigner & Cheap Trick: August 13 at Klipsch Music Center
- Bruno Mars: August 13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Green Day: August 16 at Klipsch Music Center
- Zac Brown Band: August 25 at Klipsch Music Center
- Ed Sheeran: September 8 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (tickets will go on sale on March 13 at 10 a.m.)