× Concerts coming to central Indiana summer 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Summer is one of the greatest time of the year for concerts, and some of the biggest names in music have plans to perform in the Hoosier state!

They’ll be performing at a variety of venues including Klipsch Music Center, the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

We will continue to update this list of concerts as more performances are announced.