× Community tip leads to arrest of two Vigo County men for manufacturing meth

ROSEDALE, Ind. – Two men have been arrested for meth in Vigo County after police reportedly received a community tip.

Daryle Powers, 50, of Terre Haute, and Andy Mathers, 48, of Rosedale, have been charged with manufacturing meth, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance after authorities arrived at Mather’s residence in the 1000 block of N. Atherton St. Wednesday.

Police reportedly acted on a community tip and seized numerous items associated with manufacturing meth.

They were transported to the Vigo County Jail.

Anyone with information on the production of meth in the Putnamville area is urged to call 765-653-4114.