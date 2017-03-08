Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Colts deal with Jack Doyle is win-win

Posted 2:42 pm, March 8, 2017, by

Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If the devil is in the details, there’s nothing the least bit ominous with Jack Doyle’s new contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Doyle renewed his relationship with the Colts Wednesday, agreeing to a three-year contract with a base value of $18.9 million and a maximum value of more than $21 million. The average ($6.3 million) ranks Doyle 16th among NFL tight ends.

At face value, the contract is a win-win.

The Colts kept a young, emerging player; Doyle is 26.

Doyle, meanwhile, will earn at least $8 million this year and $13.25 million over the next two seasons. Also, he’ll again be a free agent following the ’19 season, when he’ll be 29.

The contract includes base salaries of $1 million, $3.5 million and $5.15 million; a $7 million roster bonus due Friday, a $1.75 million roster bonus due in ’18 and a $500,000 roster bonus due in ’19. The deal also provides a $31,250 incentive for each game Doyle is on the active roster (maximum of $1.5 million over three seasons) and another $1.05 million in incentives tied to on-field performance.

In salary-cap terms, Doyle will count $8 million this season, $5.25 million in ’18 and $5.65 million in ’19.

“It’s nice to have the process over with,’’ Doyle told Colts.com. “The whole free agency is a crazy thing. I’m so excited to be back and can’t wait to just get back to football.’’

The Colts now have two of the 16 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL in terms of average value: Doyle ($6.3 million) and Dwayne Allen, who signed a four-year, $29.4 million deal ($7.35 million, which ranks 10th) last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s