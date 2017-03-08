× Colts deal with Jack Doyle is win-win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If the devil is in the details, there’s nothing the least bit ominous with Jack Doyle’s new contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Doyle renewed his relationship with the Colts Wednesday, agreeing to a three-year contract with a base value of $18.9 million and a maximum value of more than $21 million. The average ($6.3 million) ranks Doyle 16th among NFL tight ends.

At face value, the contract is a win-win.

The Colts kept a young, emerging player; Doyle is 26.

Doyle, meanwhile, will earn at least $8 million this year and $13.25 million over the next two seasons. Also, he’ll again be a free agent following the ’19 season, when he’ll be 29.

The contract includes base salaries of $1 million, $3.5 million and $5.15 million; a $7 million roster bonus due Friday, a $1.75 million roster bonus due in ’18 and a $500,000 roster bonus due in ’19. The deal also provides a $31,250 incentive for each game Doyle is on the active roster (maximum of $1.5 million over three seasons) and another $1.05 million in incentives tied to on-field performance.

In salary-cap terms, Doyle will count $8 million this season, $5.25 million in ’18 and $5.65 million in ’19.

“It’s nice to have the process over with,’’ Doyle told Colts.com. “The whole free agency is a crazy thing. I’m so excited to be back and can’t wait to just get back to football.’’

The Colts now have two of the 16 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL in terms of average value: Doyle ($6.3 million) and Dwayne Allen, who signed a four-year, $29.4 million deal ($7.35 million, which ranks 10th) last year.