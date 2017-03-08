× City of Muncie raises questions with Ball State University over health building plans

MUNCIE, Ind. – According to The Star Press, Ball State has let the City of Muncie know that it’s purchased nearly all of the property around a four-block perimeter that will house their new $62.5 health professions building.

The council voted to introduce an ordinance that would vacate a couple blocks of Dill, Dicks and Martin streets south of Riverside Ave. Despite the passing of the introduction, the potential ordinance irked some Muncie City council members.

“Every time Ball State comes to us wanting some kind of zoning change or alley vacation, I am reminded that the university pays very, very little for police and fire coverage,” councilwoman Linda Gregory said at city hall.

“The small amount of money Ball State pays us is certainly not commensurate with the services we give, including streets, police and fire. I will probably vote for it but this is another opportunity to bring up the fact they’re not paying their fair share of public services.”

Ball State reportedly responded with multiple points to show partnership to the community.

University executives cited economic support from over 23,000 students and faculty, $266,000 it pays annually for fire protection and job creation for this particular project.

If the ordinance is approved, Ball State plans to break ground on the health professions building this summer.

Thanks to The Star Press for providing information for this story.