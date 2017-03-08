× AT&T customers in multiple Indiana counties unable to call 911 due to outage

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in multiple central Indiana counties say residents with AT&T may not be able to call 911.

Lafayette police tell CBS4 the issue is part of a 911 outage in the Midwest region.

Officials in Tippecanoe, Madison, Clinton and Henry counties say the outages may affect their residents.

These people are encouraged to contact local authorities on non-emergency numbers.

Lafayette police: (765) 807-1200

Clinton County: (765) 654-5563 or (765) 654-4431

Madison County: (765) 642-0221 or (765) 648-6775

Henry County: (765) 529-4890