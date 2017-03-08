AT&T customers in Lafayette unable to call 911 due to outage in Midwest region
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police say 911 calls are currently not working for AT&T customers in Lafayette.
The police department tells CBS4 the issue is part of a 911 outage in the Midwest region.
Affected residents are encouraged to contact local authorities on non-emergency numbers.
It’s unclear at this time if other Hoosier cities or towns have been affected by the outage.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.