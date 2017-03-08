Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

AT&T customers in Lafayette unable to call 911 due to outage in Midwest region

Posted 8:27 pm, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33PM, March 8, 2017

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police say 911 calls are currently not working for AT&T customers in Lafayette.

The police department tells CBS4 the issue is part of a 911 outage in the Midwest region.

Affected residents are encouraged to contact local authorities on non-emergency numbers.

It’s unclear at this time if other Hoosier cities or towns have been affected by the outage.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s